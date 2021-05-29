Rotary Club to set up 150-bed Covid hospital

Bengaluru: With an aim to help underprivileged citizens, the Rotary Club of Bengaluru Lake World intends to set up a hospital to provide Covid care support. The proposed charitable hospital will serve those living in Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural and rural areas with demographics up to the border of Andhra Pradesh.



"We have been in the forefront of this battle against Covid-19. From actively helping people through the Covid war room, to personally following up on the well-being of everyone who came to us, we have worked hard. Inspired by this, we wish to help more people in need of adequate healthcare," a statement from the Club read.

With an interim goal of setting up the first phase of the hospital in four weeks' time, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crores, Rotary Club of Bengaluru Lake World is reviving the ITI Hospital Complex, in K. R. Puram. The total area of the hospital complex is about three acres and the area proposed to be used for the first phase is 35,000 sq ft. The Covid care hospital will have 150 beds -- 100 general ward beds with oxygen, 30 high dependency unit (HDU) beds, 20 ICU beds.