Rowdy-sheeter shot at by police in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Rowdy sheeter Kiran (25) alias Chaddi Kiran, a resident of Bengaluru and his associates attempted to murder one Vinod and his family by attacking them with a knife and machete on March 2.



Kiran and his associates have been facing more than 10 serious cases. In order to arrest him and his associates, continued efforts were made by the police. On Saturday night, sub inspector Naveed and the staff got the information that Kiran was coming to Laggere bridge on a grey Activa scooter.

At around 4:15 a.m. Naveed and staff waited there and when they attempted to arrest him, he tried to escape.

"When our police staff attempted to arrest him he and his associate Dasa attacked police constable Basavanna with a knife. To save his staff, Naveed fired in the air. Despite this the accused didn't surrender after which Naveed shot Kiran in the right leg. He has been shifted to Bowring Hospital. He is stable and under observation. Basavanna is also stable," a senior police official said.