Rowdy Sheeter's Felicitation Amidst Controversy

Mandya: Mandya, a district steeped in history and known for its agrarian landscape, became the center of controversy recently as Devaraj alias Bulli, a notorious figure with multiple criminal charges to his name, was publicly felicitated during the grand inauguration of a musical fountain at the iconic KRS site.

This ceremony, attended by several dignitaries, including Mandya District incharge and Agriculture Minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy, and Congress MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, raised eyebrows and ignited a debate on the ethical implications of such an event.

Devaraj, a self-proclaimed rowdy sheeter with a checkered past, was ushered into the spotlight after he received an invitation from Congress MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda to “grace” the occasion with his presence. Amidst a backdrop of criminal allegations, Devaraj's participation in the event sparked a fervent discussion among the public.

It's worth noting that Devaraj also holds a seat on the gram panchayat, which further compounded the controversy surrounding his felicitation. During the ceremony, he found himself in the company of some of the region's most influential figures.

One of the most striking moments of the event came when Bandisiddegowda took to the stage, inviting Devaraj to stand beside him. As a sign of respect, the rowdy sheeter humbly touched the Congress MLA's feet, which only added to the spectacle of the day.

In the face of growing criticism and raised eyebrows, Congress MLA Bandisiddegowda offered a staunch defence of his decision to invite and felicitate Devaraj. He claimed that he has a CBI case against him and that allegations do not make anyone a criminal. This assertion did little to quell the rising discontent over the controversial event.

Notably, Devaraj was also spotted in several photographs taken during the event, often standing alongside Cheluvaraya Swamy. The images only served to intensify the public's scepticism and concern regarding the message being sent by such a public display of camaraderie.

While the event's intentions may have been rooted in local politics, the spotlight it cast on a notorious figure with a criminal record has provoked deep-seated questions about the responsibilities and ethical considerations of public representatives. M Raghuram