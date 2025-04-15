Rs 14 crore allocated for Bidar flights this year: Eshwaar Khandre

Bidar: Forest, Ecology and Environment and District In-charge Minister Eshwar B Khandre said that Rs 14 crore has been allocated from KKRDB this year to restart Bidar-Bengaluru civil flights, which were suspended following the central government’s suspension of UDAN subsidy.

Addressing a press conference at the Zilla Panchayat Office, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will arrive at Bidar airport at 4 pm on April 16th, will formally launch the restart of civil aviation services by distributing boarding passes to 5 selected passengers who will travel from Bidar to Bengaluru on the morning of April 17th at a program held outside the airport.

Bidar district, which is the crown jewel of Karnataka, is a land of harmony among all religions. The district is home to the historic Basavakalyana Anubhav Mantapa, Jharani Narasimhaswamy Kshetra, Papanasha, Nanak Zira Gurudwara, Mohammed Gawan Madrasa and Methodist Church. Now the Honnikeri forest area is being developed as an eco-tourism destination, and there is a huge potential for tourism in Bidar. Therefore, this flight service will help tourists from all over the country and abroad in the coming days. Khandre said that he would like to thank the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Infrastructure Development Minister and all the cabinet colleagues who cooperated in the resumption of civil aviation services.

On this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure development works and projects worth Rs 2025 crore and inaugurate the completed works.

He said that 10 works and projects completed at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore in Bidar district will be inaugurated, including inauguration of 220 KV substations in Nagore and Santpur in Aurad (Rs 114 crore). Various works in the jurisdiction of Bidar Municipal Corporation and Bhalki Municipality (Rs 49 crore). Handover of 400 houses in Bhalki by the Karnataka Sewage Treatment Board (Rs 23 crore) and Cardiology Unit and Cath Lab at BRIMS (Rs 15.11 crore). In addition, various works including a hostel, anganwadi center, school and health center building will be inaugurated.

In addition, Bhalki Ta Mehkar Ethaniravari Project and Aurad Ta 36 Lake Filling Project (Total Cost Rs 582 Crores). Bidar Ta Bagdal and 104 other settlements and Chitaguppa Ta Mannakheli and 32 settlements Multi-village Drinking Water Supply Project – (Rs 330 Crores). Revitalization of water bodies and park development in Bidar Municipal Corporation, Basavakalyan, Bhalki, Humanabad, Chitaguppa and Aurad Municipality (Rs 100 Crores).

Drainage Upgradation in Bidar Municipal Corporation, Humanabad Municipality (Rs 80 Crores), Aurad Ta Hangarga – Savargaon Bridge cum Barrage (Rs 70 Crores) and Praja Soudha – District Administration Office Building Construction (Rs 48 Crores). New Taluks Chitaguppa, Construction of Kamalnagar, Hulsur Administrative Center Building (Rs 25 crore), Eco-tourism project in Honnikeri Reserve Forest (Rs 15 crore).

Construction of a state-of-the-art 150-bed well-equipped hospital building in Bhalki (Rs 16 crore). A well-equipped indoor and outdoor sports complex in Bhalki (Rs 15 crore) and Bhalki RTO office and vehicle driving test track will be laid for various projects, he informed.

Development is the mantra of the Congress government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has laid great emphasis on the development of the state, especially the development of backward Kalyan Karnataka. As a result, he said that today he himself is laying the foundation stone for various infrastructure development works worth about Rs 2025 crore and inaugurating the completed works.

In fact, the foundation stone laying and inauguration of works worth more than Rs 2400 crore is being done. He said that since this is the year 2025, we are announcing projects worth Rs 2025 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, HK Patil, KJ George, Dinesh Gundurao, Priyank Kharge, Venkatesh, NS Boseraj, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rahim Khan, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Sharan Patil, MPs and many other ministers will participate in the program to be held on the April 16th.