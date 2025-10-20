RSS route march permission row intensifies; BJP slams Cong over repeated denials

Kalaburagi: Evenas the legal disputeover the denial of permission for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march in Chittapur ended in a court-mediated resolution, similar controversies have erupted across Kalaburagi district. Reports indicate that authorities have denied permission for RSS processions in multiple towns, triggering political outrage and accusations of bias against the Congress-led administration.

In Sedam town, represented by Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, the local Tahsildar Shriyanka reportedly rejected the RSS application seeking permission for a scheduled march on Saturday evening. Despite preparations being underway, the event was abruptly halted after the denial order was issued at the last moment.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Kumman Shirashagi village of Yadrami taluk, preventing RSS from conducting its route march. Officials said the order was enforced due to rising tensions between RSS supporters and members of Dalit organizations in the area. The Yadrami Tahsildar and the Taluk Executive Magistrate jointly issued the order, which will remain in force until 6 a.m. Monday. In Chittapur, the Tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath had earlier denied permission for the RSS procession, prompting the organization’s local leader, Ashok Patil, to approach the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court directed the petitioners to submit a fresh application specifying the route of the proposed march and instructed the Deputy Commissioner to consider it on merit. The court also adjourned the next hearing to October 24 at 2:30 p.m., instructing the government to respond to the petition.

The repeated denial of permission for RSS events has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress government of authoritarian behavior and political discrimination. In a statement, BJP leaders said, “The attempt to block the RSS procession in Chittapur has backfired. Today’s court order has sent a clear message that democracy cannot be suppressed by dictatorial governance. Those who preach constitutional values in the morning are violating them by evening.”

With tensions simmering across Kalaburagi district, the police have heightened security in sensitive areas and urged community leaders to maintain peace. The developments have also deepened political fault lines, with BJP alleging that the Congress is deliberately targeting nationalist organizations for appeasement politics ahead of upcoming elections.