Sahitya Akademi award for Tholpady
Highlights
The Central Sahitya Akademi announced the annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 24 languages on Wednesday, December 20. Among them, 9 poems, 6 novels, 5 short stories, 3 essays, and 1 literary study have won Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023.
This special honour was given to the essay “Mahabharata Anusandhana Bharatayatra,” written by Lakshmish Tholpadi.
Writer, thinker, and scholar Lakshmish Tholpadi hails from Shantigodu village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.
