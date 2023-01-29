Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on Sarvodaya Day

Bengaluru: As part of Sarvodaya Day (Martyr's Day), which is observed on January 30 in honour of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Bengaluru's civic body issued a ban on the slaughter and sale of meat. All areas of Bengaluru that are managed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are subject to the meat ban.

The BBMP issued a statement that mentioned: "On the occasion of 'Sarvodaya Day' on Monday: 30-01-2023, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in shops under the jurisdiction of Bangalore Municipal Corporation is completely prohibited." This is the second such order in January; from January 30 to February 20, the BBMP likewise forbade the slaughter and sale of beef within a radius of 10 kilometres from Yelahanka's air station. Prior to the Aero India air show, which is scheduled to take place from February 13 to 17, the prohibition has been issued.

It has been announced that the Aero India-2023 event would take place from February 13 to February 17 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. Due to this, it is being brought to the attention of the general public, owners of meat stalls, and non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants that all meat, chicken, and fish shops will be closed, and that serving and selling non-vegetarian food will be prohibited within a 10-kilometer radius of Air Force Station Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20.