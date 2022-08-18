Savarkar statue row rattles Udupi after hijab issue

Udupi: Just when calm was returning to this temple town after it was in the international limelight for the Hijab issue, another row erupted this time as an offshoot of the Shivamogga communal flare-up over cut outs of freedom fighter 'Veer'Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The BJP and its fringe groups had put up the cut out of the freedom fighter at Brahmagiri circle decorated with saffron flags. The flags were removed after the police wanted the saffron flags to be removed which was complied with immediately.

After a row was created over erecting a cut-out of VD Savarkar by Hindu Mahasabha leaders in Brahmagiri Circle in Udupi on August 15, BJP Backward Classes Morcha national general secretary YashpalSuvarna garlanded the cutout on Wednesday. He also planted two saffron flags.However, police said there is no permission for placing saffron flags, so the Hindu Mahasabha leaders removed it later.

According to YashpalSuvarna, religious fanatics have started to ruin the tranquil atmosphere in society. 'When we are commemorating the culmination of 75 years of Independence, organisations like PFI and SDPI have started to incite communal strife across the nation'. He added that the current administration will put an end to them by taking the required measures.

He continued to criticise Congress, noting that some of its members in Udupi had threatened to stage a protest if the statue of V D Savarkar wasn't taken down from Brahmagiri Circle. He claimed that Congressmen who claim to have fought for the nation's freedom are now being exposed for the fake secularism they uphold. Further, Yashpal affirmed that the unveiling of a bust of V D Savarkar at the same location was absolutely in order.

YashpalSuvarna attacked Siddaramaiah, comparing him to Pakistan's founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah when the former Chief Minister criticised the BJP for hanging Savarkar's photo in "Muslim areas. " Siddaramaiah, according to Yashpal, "seems to be the manifestation of Jinnah." He continued, "We won't think twice about mounting Savarkar's photo in front of Siddararamiah's home." Police in Brahmagiri tightened security all around the circle.