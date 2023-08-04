School principal arrested for raping 10-year-old girl in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident a school principal allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl at his house on Thursday. The miscreant identified as Lambert Pushparaj (65), the founder and principal of a local school, who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl who was a student at the school.

According to reports, the distressing incident occurred on Thursday, when the young girl, a student of class 2, was reportedly sitting alone in her classroom. The accused, Lambert Pushparaj, allegedly entered the classroom around 11:30 AM and took her to his house in school premises.

Subsequent to the assault, it is reported that Pushparaj offered the girl a cake before sending her home. However, the victim returned home in considerable pain and her underwear was stained with blood. Alarmed by her condition, the girl's mother immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Upon medical examination, the doctors concluded that the girl had been subjected to sexual assault. The parents immediately filed a complaint with the police, leading to the immediate registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police arrested the accused principal, Lambert Pushparaj. He is currently in police custody, and authorities have stated that further interrogation will be conducted as part of their investigation. The traumatizing incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns over child safety and the need for stronger measures to protect children in educational institutions.