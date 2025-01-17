Science centre and planetarium for Raichur- NS Boseraju

Bangalore: The Raichur district will soon get a science centre and a planetarium according to Karnataka's Minister for Small Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N. S. Boseraju. The minister chaired a meeting to discuss the construction of a regional science center and planetarium in Raichur.

The state government plans to establish science centers in all districts, and Boseraju instructed officials to expedite the process for the Raichur center. “Designs for the science center should be ready within 90 days. I have directed the architectural team to prepare the project report and begin work immediately,” Boseraju said. He also asked officials to prepare the necessary proposals for the planetarium in Raichur.

The government plans to acquire land for science centers in Kolar, Chitradurga, Ramanagaram, and Vijayanagara districts in the upcoming state budget. Science centers in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Belagavi districts will also be started soon.

The minister also announced plans to upgrade the Dr. H. Narasimhaiah Science Center in Gowribidanur to an international-level center, and said the required land is available. A local committee will be formed to facilitate the land acquisition.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ekroop Kaur, Secretary of the Science and Technology Department, Sadashiv Prabhu, Managing Director of KSTEP, Raichur District Commissioner, and VITM officials.



























