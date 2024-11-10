Security guard decamps with gold worth over Rs 15 crore

Bengaluru: A security guard employed by jeweller Surendra Kumar Jain has allegedly stolen a staggering Rs 15.15 crore worth of gold jewellery weighing 18.4 kg from the jeweller’s residence in the Vijayanagar area. The theft was discovered on November 7 when the family returned from a trip. Surendra Kumar Jain filed a complaint at the police station, accusing Namraj, a guard originally from Nepal, of committing the theft.

The stolen items reportedly include 18.4 kg of gold, comprising 2.8 kg belonging to Surendra Kumar Jain’s family, 2.7 kg from his five sisters, and 12.8 kg in business gold jewellery. Additionally, Rs 37.8 lakh in business cash and Rs 3 lakh in personal cash were stolen, totalling 18.437 kg of gold and Rs 40.80 lakh in cash.

Police were provided with details about Namraj by the jeweler. Namraj, a native of Nepal, had been working as a security guard at the jewelry shop. Due to his lack of housing, Jain had provided him with a security room near the family’s parking area, where Namraj lived with his wife for the past six months. In addition to his duties at the jewelry shop, Namraj also assisted with minor tasks at the residence, such as watering plants, and had become familiar with the household and shop operations.

Before embarking on a family trip to a festival in Gujarat on November 1, Jain had stored a large amount of business valuables, including gold and cash, at his residence for safekeeping. However, upon returning a week later, he found the valuables missing, and attempts to contact Namraj were unsuccessful, as his phone was switched off.

Commenting on the case, DCP Girish from Bengaluru’s West Division stated that Surendra Kumar Jain reported the incident, explaining that he had entrusted the house keys to Namraj for watering the plants during his absence. The theft occurred on the night of November 3, allegedly involving Namraj, his wife, and two of their friends—all from Nepal. The suspects, who had been working in Bengaluru for two years, are believed to have fled to Nepal, and a police team has been

dispatched to pursue them.