Seminar on ‘Functioning of Private Universities in K’taka’ held at CMR University

Bengaluru: The Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK), in collaboration with CMR University, Bengaluru, organised a seminar on “Functioning of Private Universities in Karnataka” at the University’s scenic Lakeside Campus. The seminar exclusively brought together former Vice Chancellors from across Karnataka to deliberate on the opportunities, challenges, and policy directions for private universities in the state.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. H. Maheshappa, Secretary, FVCK, emphasized the crucial role private universities play in expanding access to higher education. The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. KC Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman, CMR Group of Institutions and Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, in the presence of Dr. S. Chandrashekar Shetty, President, FVCK, and distinguished former Vice Chancellors.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Ramamurthy remarked, “Private institutions are not adversaries to the public system. They are allies, equally committed to preparing India’s youth for the challenges of the 21st century.

With your wisdom, we hope to create a constructive way forward-one that strengthens private universities, enhances their credibility, and enables them to operate at their fullest potential for the good of Karnataka, and of our nation.

The seminar focused on reviewing the current status of private universities in Karnataka, discussing challenges in governance, funding, regulation, and quality enhancement, highlighting best practices, and developing policy recommendations for sustainable growth. It also served as a vital platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange among the state’s academic leaders.

The deliberations highlighted that while private universities contribute significantly to innovation, employability, and research, they also face challenges related to governance, regulation, and quality assurance. The seminar concluded with a strong call for collaborative frameworks and supportive policy measures to strengthen private universities for long-term growth and greater contribution to Karnataka’s higher education ecosystem.