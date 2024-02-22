Shivaji to Netaji: The legacy of two great heroes will be rekindled

Udupi: The Cultural Unity Recreation and Motivational Affiliates (CURMA) Foundation in Udupi is gearing up to host a stirring event titled 'Azad Hind - From Shivaji to Netaji' on February 24, aimed at reigniting patriotic fervor among the youth. Ajay P Shetty, the honorary president of CURMA Foundation, revealed to the press that the esteemed historian and researcher, Dr. Sandeep Mahind from Maharashtra, will deliver a captivating talk during the event scheduled to take place at Udupi's Town Hall at 5 pm. Additionally, renowned TV Anchor Ajith Hanumakkanavar will also grace the occasion.

Dr. Ajay P Shetty emphasized Dr. Sandeep Mahind's pivotal role in enlightening the public about the valor and leadership attributes of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Dr. Mahind's extensive travels across the country, retracing Chhatrapati Shivaji's footsteps, have been meticulously documented, particularly his journey from Pune to Panipat. Covering a distance of 1,535 km by bike, Dr. Mahind delved into the legacy of Maratha warriors, thus enabling the younger generation to grasp their heroic heritage. Furthermore, Dr. Mahind shed light on historical events such as Chhatrapati Shivaji's liberation of Basroor near Kundapur town in Udupi district from Portuguese control through a sea expedition 359 years ago, underscoring the importance of his research efforts.

Srikanth Shetty Karkala, president of CURMA Foundation, lauded the participation of Ajith Hanumakkanavar, renowned for his television anchoring and debating skills. Hanumakkanavar's presentation will focus on drawing parallels between the personalities of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Chhatrapati Shivaji. Anticipating a significant student turnout, Shetty expressed optimism that around 1000 attendees will grace the event.