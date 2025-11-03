Shivakumar urges BJP to offer solutions, not criticism

Bengaluru: DeputyChief Minister DK Shivakumar has called on BJP leaders to stop opposing the Tunnel Road Project and instead offer constructive suggestions. Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Sunday, he said the project was being implemented for public benefit and not for personal gain. “This project isn’t my property. It’s for the people. Let the BJP leaders give solutions instead of simply criticising,” he remarked.

Reacting to BJP’s signature campaign against the project, Shivakumar said he was equally capable of organising such drives. “They are running their campaign through an organisation. We do ours through a party. Criticism without offering solutions has no meaning. If they give valuable suggestions, we are ready to accept them,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the saffron party, the DCM said the BJP would be nothing without the RSS. “If RSS didn’t exist, the BJP would be zero. The party survives only because of RSS. Except for a few, most of their leaders are people who have defected from other parties,” he stated.

Defending the tunnel project, Shivakumar recalled that even the metro runs through tunnels and that the concept was not new. “This project began during S.M. Krishna’s tenure. We conducted studies in ten countries and submitted a detailed report to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. That is how the project was conceived,” he explained.

Responding to allegations from BJP leader Ashoka that he threatened MLA Ramamurthy, Shivakumar dismissed them with sarcasm. “Why would I threaten him? Ramamurthy is our boy. Tejasvi Surya is a brilliant leader, very intelligent, but dramatic. He is the one who tried to open an aircraft’s emergency exit door, went to the U.S. without permission to meet Trump, and got caught. Now he says people should not travel by car, but before his wedding, he applied for a new car. If you want, I’ll release the documents,” he said with a smile.

He also challenged the BJP MP’s remarks about using public transport. “If they are against cars, let them start using the metro and buses. Why these theatrics? Why did he need a new car before marriage — for prestige?” Shivakumar questioned.

Addressing environmental concerns, the DCM said he had studied the tunnel road project thoroughly. “I am not foolish enough to destroy Lalbagh. I know exactly how much of the area is being used and what remains untouched,” he assured. He accused BJP leaders of opposing all development projects, reminding that they had also resisted the steel bridge proposal during George’s tenure. “They never provide alternatives. Let them form a committee and suggest technical experts. We’ll include them,” he said.

Speaking about Congress leaders traveling to Delhi, Shivakumar clarified that ministers and MLAs often visit the capital for official duties. “It’s normal. I’m going to Bihar soon for a meeting called by the Union Urban Development Minister. Meanwhile, we’re waiting for the Cauvery verdict. Not every visit has political motives,” he added.

When asked about the Women’s Cricket World Cup final, Shivakumar smiled and said, “Victory will always be with India. I wish our women’s team all the best.”

The Deputy Chief Minister’s comments blended humor, criticism, and strong defense of the tunnel road project, which aims to address Bengaluru’s traffic woes but continues to face environmental opposition.



