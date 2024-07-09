Shivanna offers condolences, financial aid to families of road accident victims

Shivamogga: In a ghastly accident, 13 people from Emmehatti village in Shimoga district lost their lives in a devastating road accident near Haveri a few days ago. On Monday noted Kannada actor Shivrajkumar and his wife Geeta visited the grief-stricken village to offer their condolences and support to the bereaved families.

During their visit, Shivrajkumar and Geeta extended their heartfelt sympathies to the families affected by the tragic accident. Demonstrating their compassion, they provided financial assistance of one lakh rupees each to the 13 families who lost their loved ones. The couple also took the time to inquire about the health of the injured Arpita. They were accompanied by MLA B.K. Sangamesh, who also showed his support to the grieving community.

After meeting with the families, Geeta Shivrajkumar addressed the media, expressing the difficulty she felt in facing the tragic situation. “Since this accident happened, it was very difficult for me to dare to come here. God must give strength to bear the pain of the 13 deaths. None of us can make up for their loss. We have the opportunity to come to their aid. We will help as much as we can,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

Geeta also spoke about Manasa, one of the victims of the accident, who was an aspiring athlete and IAS student. “It is a great loss that she is gone. There are children who have lost their mothers. The father’s condition is serious. The villagers of this town have given courage to that family. The people of Emmehatti village are an example of helping one another in times of trouble. We will always stand with them,” she added.

The visit underscored the unity and resilience of the Emmehatti village community. The residents have rallied together, offering each other support and strength during this tragic time. Geeta highlighted the importance of community solidarity, emphasizing that while helping is easy, the challenge lies in consoling the grieving families. Shivrajkumar, deeply moved by the tragedy, shared his sentiments with the media.

“Helping is easy. But the question arises how to console this family. The big thing is that all the villagers are united on this occasion. The loss to the family is haunting every day. I ask God to give me the strength to bear the pain. I was very sad when I came here. Such an incident should not have happened.

We have helped as much as we can,” he said, reflecting on the profound impact of the loss.

Among the deceased was Manasa, a promising athlete and IAS aspirant whose untimely death is a significant loss to her family and community. Geeta’s words highlighted the potential and dreams that were tragically cut short, adding to the sorrow felt by all who knew her.

The visit by Shivrajkumar, Geeta, and MLA B.K. Sangamesh brought a glimmer of hope and comfort to the villagers of Emmehatti. Their presence and assistance symbolize a broader community of support standing with the affected families, promising continued aid and solidarity in the days to come.