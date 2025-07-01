Should not neglect craftsmen, Priyank Kharge posts on social media

Bengaluru: Luxury Italian fashion house Prada has come under fire for showcasing the iconic Kolhapuri chappal — traditionally crafted by generations of artisans in Maharashtra and Karnataka — without properly crediting its cultural roots. Reports recently claimed that Prada planned to sell the rebranded leather sandals for as much as ₹1.2 lakh a pair, sparking widespread outrage online.

Highlighting this controversy, Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge took to social media to remind the public that thousands of skilled artisans from Karnataka have played a crucial role in keeping the Kolhapuri craft alive for centuries. Kharge cautioned that while Maharashtra is widely associated with the Kolhapuri chappal, large numbers of artisans from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Athani, Nipani, Chikkodi, Raybag and surrounding regions in Karnataka have also preserved this tradition through generations.

He recalled that when he served as Social Welfare Minister, Maharashtra had attempted to claim the sole Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Kolhapuri chappal. Karnataka had strongly opposed this through LIDKAR, its Leather Industries Development Corporation, ultimately winning a joint GI tag for four districts each in both states.

“Artisans should never be neglected,” Kharge wrote. “A GI tag alone is not enough. Cultural entrepreneurship, branding, design innovation, and global market access are essential for their survival and prosperity. They deserve not just credit but fair prices, a wider market, and a life of dignity.”

The row erupted after Kolhapuri-style sandals were featured by male models at Prada’s Spring-Summer 2026 fashion show in Paris. Many pointed out that the sandals strongly resembled the traditional handcrafted footwear sold for decades in local markets across Maharashtra and Karnataka.However, the fashion label, which initially did not acknowledge the craft’s Indian roots, faced backlash for what many see as cultural appropriation without credit or benefit to the original artisans. After mounting criticism, Prada issued a statement saying the leather sandals were “inspired by traditional Indian footwear made in certain districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka” and that the company had already reached out to Maharashtra’s commerce, industry and agriculture chamber regarding the matter.Prada also denied reports that the sandals would be sold for ₹1.2 lakh, clarifying that the designs showcased in Paris are still in the prototype stage and have not yet been commercially launched.

The controversy has reignited discussions about how global fashion brands profit from centuries-old Indian craftsmanship while the original creators often remain invisible and underpaid. Minister Kharge stressed that legal protection through GI tags must be matched with real opportunities — better branding, skill development, and international reach — so that traditional artisans getthe recognition and rewards they deserve in the global luxury market.