Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar instructed to travel together

Bengaluru: The Congress, which is ready to enter the arena of assembly election campaign to gain ground in the state, is preparing the outline of a bus tour to reach all 224 constituencies. Especially, the idea of separate tours of two teams led by KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has been abandoned as it might send a message of division.

Based on the direction of the High Command, both the leaders will give a message of unity by touring together. Earlier it was decided that a team led by DK Shivakumar would conduct a bus yatra in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the south and a team led by Siddaramaiah in 14 constituencies in the north. However, the sources of the party said that this may give more strength to the criticism that each one is in a different direction and the faction within the party may expand due to the trip of both separate teams.

A well-equipped hi-tech bus is already ready for Siddaramaiah's yatra, and the luxurious bus has already arrived from Coimbatore in the state as per the interest of Byrati Suresh, one of his close MLAs. On Sunday, Siddaramaiah went to Kolar in a new bus. The high-tech bus being prepared for DK Shivakumar will also arrive within a week.

Preparations were made for a separate trip. However, now they have to travel together in one team as instructed by the High Command. It has been concluded that though it takes a lot of time to reach each Assembly Constituency through bus yatra, it is necessary for the unity of the party.

District-wise meetings are held before the bus journey, and minor disagreements between local leaders are being resolved. The meeting of half of the districts has already been completed and it has been decided to start the yatra after the meeting of the rest of the districts.

Importantly, the legislative session is expected to be held in Belgaum for two weeks from December 12 to 23. Later, the joint session will be held in January and the budget sessions in February. It is estimated that the Election Code of Conduct will be implemented by the end of March. Thus, it is said that a new instruction has come from the AICC chiefs to enter the campaign yard without delay.

It has been suggested to start the state tour with a yatra including all the frontline leaders. Party sources said that along with this yatra, backward class, Dalit, minority and other conventions are being organized in various parts of the state.