Siddaramaiah launches KWIN City

Bengaluru: Karnataka takes a monumental step into the future with the launch of KWIN City, unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil at VidhanaSoudha on Thursday. Spanning an impressive 5,800 acres, KWIN City is set to redefine Karnataka’s business landscape, integrating Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation into a cohesive ecosystem that fosters growth and drives innovation. A city designed for the future: synergy, sustainability, and smart living, KWIN City is strategically located between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur, just a 45-minute drive from Bengaluru Airport, 50 km from the city center, and 5 km from the Bengaluru-Pune Greenfield Expressway. The city boasts meticulously planned intra and inter-transport systems, reducing congestion and enhancing convenience, with seamless connectivity through the Bangalore-Hubli-Mumbai Express rail route and proximity to National Highways 44 and 648.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah expressed his vision for the new city, “KWIN City represents Karnataka’s bold vision for the future – a state-of-the-art hub for knowledge, health, innovation, and research. We are creating an ecosystem that will drive economic growth, attract global talent, and foster groundbreaking advancements. KWIN City is not just a project; it is a testament to our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the well-being of our citizens. We are proud to lead the way in establishing Karnataka as a global leader in innovation and development.”

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar highlighted the city’s strategic importance, “KWIN City is a landmark initiative that embodies our vision for the future of Bengaluru and Karnataka. As a dynamic hub for knowledge, health, innovation, and research, KWIN City will enhance the region’s reputation as a global leader in these critical sectors. Strategically located near Bengaluru, KWIN City will benefit from the city’s vibrant ecosystem and at the same time will contribute significantly to its development. Together, we are building a brighter, more prosperous future for all.”

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil spoke on the economic impact, “KWIN City is a transformative initiative that underscores Karnataka’s commitment to fostering a robust business ecosystem. With this city, we are setting the stage for unparalleled industrial growth and development. This project will not only attract significant domestic and international investment but also create vast employment opportunities, driving economic prosperity. KWIN City will be a beacon of industrial excellence, showcasing Karnataka’s strategic vision and dedication to becoming a global innovation powerhouse.”

KWIN City envisions creating a vibrant, green metropolis spread across 5,800 acres, designed to accommodate 500,000 residents. The city will feature a solar farm spanning 465 acres, capable of generating 0.69 million MWh to meet its entire energy needs. Additionally, KWIN City will harness 50% of its water requirements through an advanced rainwater harvesting system, with an extra 20% supplied by borewells, ensuring a sustainable and self-sufficient water supply.