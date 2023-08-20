Sikkim man falsely claimed he assaulted by three miscreants: Police

Bengaluru : The Electronic City Police have found that the claim of an attack on a Sikkim-based man by three miscreants while he was returning home from a party was false.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Dinesh Subba (30) from Sikkim, who had lodged a complaint of assault, had actually fallen from a building's stairs while under the influence of alcohol. Dinesh Subba, originally from Rinnchenpong in West Sikkim, had been working as a waiter in a restaurant in Electronic city for the past seven months. He lived in Doddatogur with his wife and a three-month-old child. On the occasion of Dinesh's wedding anniversary on August 14, a friend and colleague from Sikkim had suggested they have a party. After working until 11:30 pm on August 15, the three of them went to a bar and partied until 2 am. Later, they exited the bar, conversed for a while, and then each went their separate ways home.

Subsequently, Dinesh was walking on PCR garden road in Doddatogur around 3 am. While under the influence of alcohol, he climbed the stairs of a building and fell, injuring himself. His face was hit, and he started bleeding. However, during his statement to the police, Dinesh, who was still under the influence of alcohol, falsely claimed that he was assaulted by the three individuals who shouted that he was Chinese.

Upon registering a case and conducting a thorough investigation, the Electronic City police scrutinized the CCTV camera footage along the path where the incident allegedly occurred. The footage clearly showed Dinesh Subba lying on the building's stairs due to the influence of alcohol. It has been established that the accusation of being attacked and called "Chinese" is unfounded.

South east DCP C K Baba said that the claim of an assault on a Sikkimese man with a derogatory term is untrue. The investigation has revealed that he provided false information to the police, and the injuries occurred due to falling while intoxicated.