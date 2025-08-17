Six killed in two separate KSRTC bus accidents in state

Bengaluru: In two separate but eerily similar road accidents involving KSRTC buses, six people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada districts on Friday night and early Saturday.

The first incident occurred around 3:30 am near Gundenahalli village in Nelamangala taluk. A lorry transporting goats and sheep from Mudhol towards Bengaluru had halted by the roadside after a tyre burst. A speeding KSRTC bus, unable to avoid the stationary vehicle, rammed into it with tremendous force.

The collision left the lorry mangled and resulted in the deaths of three men identified as Seenappa (50), Nazir Ahmed (36), and Anand (42), all of whom were travelling in the lorry. Police officials from Nelamangala Traffic Station rushed to the scene, registered a case, and initiated investigations into the cause of the accident.

In a separate but equally tragic mishap, another KSRTC bus collided with a parked lorry near Mavalli Cross in Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district. The accident, which took place in the early hours, claimed the lives of three passengers instantly. All three deceased were reportedly from Bagalkote district.

According to preliminary police reports, the bus was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it crashed into the stationary lorry.

Seven other passengers sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos, with the heavy impact leaving the bus severely damaged. Police teams from Yellapur visited the accident site to clear traffic and assist in rescue operations.

Both incidents highlight recurring concerns over road safety in the state, particularly involving buses operating on highways during night and early morning hours.

Authorities have initiated separate inquiries, while families of the victims are demanding stricter enforcement of safety protocols to prevent such tragedies.

With six deaths in a single night, the accidents have once again triggered outrage over reckless driving and the need for better monitoring of passenger buses across Karnataka.