Smart Meter Scam Sparks Shockwaves in Karnataka: Former Minister Alleges Massive Irregularities

Bengaluru: Former Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar has criticised the Karnataka government, alleging a major scam in the installation of smart electricity meters. He stated that despite repeated clarifications from Energy Minister K.J. George, it is impossible to cover up this irregularity.

Describing it as the largest scam in the energy sector, Sunil Kumar pointed out that no other state in the country has fixed a price of ₹9,200 for the installation of smart meters. He termed this as a direct burden on consumers, reflecting an unjustified price hike.

Criticising Minister George’s defence of the decision, Sunil Kumar likened it to the proverbial “pumpkin thief trying to cover up the theft.” He accused the government of favouring a blacklisted company by awarding the contract, in violation of the Karnataka Transparency Act.

Sunil Kumar went on to say that the “smart meter scam” has dealt a “current shock” to consumers and sarcastically remarked that the alleged irregularities seem to be a result of a “sunstroke” affecting George’s judgement. He demanded the immediate cancellation of the tender awarded to the disqualified company, citing blatant violations of transparency norms.

This controversy revolves around the Karnataka government's decision to install smart electricity meters, which has sparked allegations of corruption. The price of ₹9,200 per meter has raised concerns as it is significantly higher than the rates observed in other states. Former Minister Sunil Kumar’s allegations highlight procedural violations and favouritism towards a blacklisted company, prompting calls for the annulment of the tender. The issue has gained traction amid concerns over the financial burden this move places on consumers.