Software to record details of tenants from foreign countries soon

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday announced that a software to record the details of tenants from foreign countries and from outside Karnataka living in the city will be launched.

He said that the software would be used to track and prevent crimes by immigrants residing in the city.

"The city has seen a rise in crimes by people belonging to other States and foreign countries, especially Africa and Latin America. The house owners will have to submit details of their non-State and foreign tenants to the police station of their jurisdiction where it will be recorded into the software," he added.

On Wednesday, in a joint operation by the JC Nagar and Sanjay Nagar police teams, 10 college students including a foreign national were arrested for drug trafficking. The accused were procuring drugs from the dark web through an instant messenger application 'Wickr'.

"60 gms weed oil, 1.1 kg ganja, 127 gm MDMA, 7.8 gm cocaine, a laptop, mobile phone, Hyundai i10 car, Honda Activa and a weighing machine have been seized. A reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for the team which nabbed the drug peddlers," Pant said.