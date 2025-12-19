Soulful Strokes’ – the 6th Annual Art Exhibition will be held from 17 to 21 December at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Bengaluru: Celebrating the spirit, rhythm, and evolving identity of the city, artist Barnali presents her latest art series titled “Namma Bengaluru: Colours of the City” as part of “Soulful Strokes,” the 6th Annual Art Exhibition organised by the Kalashrishti Group of Artists at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Gallery 2 and 3, Kumara Krupa Road, Bengaluru.

The exhibition, held from December 17 to 21, 2025, will be open to the public daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Entry is free.

Through “Namma Bengaluru: Colours of the City,” Barnali offers a heartfelt visual tribute to the city she calls home, moving beyond its image as a technology-driven metropolis to reveal its deeper character shaped by heritage, greenery, memories, and lived experiences. Her artworks depict iconic Bengaluru landmarks such as Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Lalbagh, KR Market, and Church Street, not as postcard images, but as vibrant spaces filled with emotion and everyday life.

“Bengaluru is not just a city I live in. It is a feeling I paint,” says Barnali. Her works reflect the calm, chaos, nostalgia, and rhythm of the city, inviting viewers to pause and observe moments often overlooked in the rush of urban life. “In every Bengaluru street, there is a story waiting to be remembered. From Cubbon Park to KR Market, my art captures the rhythm of everyday Bengaluru,” she adds.

Curated by Bernari Ray, Soulful Strokes features works by eminent artists Vikram, Archana Shailesh, Haribabu, Chaitanya, Latha, Sanjay Kumar, Manoj Ajay Gurunatha, and Suparna Rajan, along with promising student artists Adrija Chatterjee and Samita Ghosh. The exhibition brings together diverse artistic styles and contemporary themes, highlighting evolving narratives in Indian art while encouraging emerging talent.

Soulful Strokes promises to be a vibrant cultural experience for artists, collectors, critics, and art enthusiasts alike.