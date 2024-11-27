Special prayers held at Devatparambu ahead of Kodava National Day

Madikeri: The Kodava National Council (CNC) held special prayers at Devatparambu under the leadership of CNC President N.U. Nachappa ahead of the 34th Kodava National Day and Indian Constitution Day, scheduled for November 26.

The event began with floral tributes at the site of the Narmada Memorial, seeking divine strength for the fulfilment of CNC’s demands.

Addressing the gathering, N.U. Nachappa reiterated the CNC’s key demands, including political autonomy for Kodava land, recognition of the indigenous Kodava tribal community’s right to self-determination, and the granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. He also called for universal recognition under international law to preserve the historical continuity of Kodava land, language, and cultural heritage.

Nachappa further demanded constitutional guarantees for the economic and political independence of Kodava traditions, protection of the Kodava community’s right to own the traditional Kodava Sankrama Gun under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and the establishment of an international Kodava Martyrs’ Memorial at Devatparambu.

He urged all Kodavas to participate in Tuesday’s Kodava National Day and Indian Constitution Day celebrations at Capital Village near Madikeri, dressed in traditional Kodava attire, to showcase unity and pride.

Key CNC members, including Kaliyanda Prakash, Pattamada Kush, Mandepanda Manoj, and Cheeyaber Satish, were present, offering their respects to elders during the event.