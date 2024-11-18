Special train to be run from Hubli to Sabarimala

Bengaluru: For the convenience of Sabarimala devotees, South Western Railway has decided to run a special train from Karnataka. The train will run for three months. The South Western Railway Zone has informed about this through social media X.

South Western Railway has decided to provide nine trip special express train services between Sri Siddharudh Swamiji Hubli-Kottayam stations in Kerala for the convenience of Sabarimala pilgrims and to compensate for the extra traffic.

Additionally, a special train will ply between Hubli and Kottayam every week. This train departs from Hubli every Tuesday and reaches Kottayam the following Wednesday. Train No. 07371 Hubli-Kottayam weekly special train will leave SSS Hubli every Tuesday at 3:15 pm and reach Kottayam next Wednesday at 12 midnight.

Train No. 07372 Kottayam-Hubli weekly special train will leave Kottayam every Tuesday at 12:50 midnight and reach Hubli next Wednesday at 03:00 pm. This train has AC Two Tier, AC Three Tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class and SLRD coaches.

SSS Hubli, Haveri, Ranebennur, Harihara, Davangere, Birur, Arasikere, Tumkur, Chikkabanavara, SMT Bangalore, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, It will stop at Ettumanur and Kottayam stations.

For more information about train stops and timings, visit the official website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or through the NTES app or by dialing 139.