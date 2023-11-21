Squadrone CEO, Cyriac Joseph, honoured with EAGE Award for Geophysics Innovation

Bengaluru: Cyriac Joseph, the Founder and CEO of Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt Ltd, has received the prestigious EAGE (European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers) Award 2023 for Outstanding Field Innovation in Geophysics. The recognition comes in light of Squadrone's groundbreaking work in Geohazard Detection and Mitigation with Geophysics. The award was presented during the 2nd Indian Near Surface Conference and Exhibition, hosted by AF Academy (AQUA Foundation Academy) and EAGE (European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers).

On receiving the award, Cyriac Joseph said, "At Squadrone, we are committed to reshaping Geoscience through Innovative Technologies such as Drone-Based GPR and Drone-Based Magnetometer. These advancements are disrupting traditional Geophysical Mapping methods globally, proving to be game changers in Critical Mineral Exploration, Environmental monitoring, Green fields Mineral deposits discovery, and Geophysical hazards management."

Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Bangalore, India, is leading Digital Transformation in Mining through its pioneering use of drone-based technology integrated with AI & ML. Specializing in Mining applications such as Mineral Prospecting & Exploration, Open-pit mining, Underground Mining, Tunnelling, and Cavity mapping, Squadrone is reshaping the industry landscape in India. Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt. Ltd. combines domain expertise in Mining with deep knowledge of drones and specialized applications, driving advancements in Mineral Prospecting/ Exploration, Open-pit mining, Underground Mining, Cavity mapping, etc.

The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE) is a global professional, not-for-profit association promoting the science of geophysics, geology, and reservoir engineering.