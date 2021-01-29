SSLC exams from June 14 to 25

Bengaluru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Thursday announced that SSLC exams will be conducted from June 14 to June 25. He made the announcement after consultations with Health Minister K. Sudhakar and technical advisory committee experts. Speaking to the media, the minister said, "We have fixed a tentative time table. Last year (2020), we started SSLC exams from June 25. This year we plan to complete exams by June 25. So now we are open for feedback, as students who have any objections to make, can write to the Director (Exams), SSLC Board. Objections will be received from January 28 to February 26."

According to the tentative timetable, for general students, first language exams will be conducted on June 14, Mathematics on June 16 , second language on June 18, Science on June 21 , third language on June 23, and Social Science on June 25.

The minister also announced that starting from February 1, classes will be conducted for 9th Standard and I PUC students. Classes for 9th, 10th, I and II PUC students will be conducted fulltime to cover the syllabus from February 1. For 6th to 8th Standard students, ongoing Vidyagama classes on alternative days will be continued.

The technical expert committee will meet again in the second week of February to take a decision on conducting regular classes for 6th to 8th standard students.