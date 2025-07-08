State drafts new bill to curb rising child marriages despite existing laws

Bengaluru: Alarmedby the rising incidence of child marriages in the state, the Karnataka government has drafted the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, aiming to plug gaps in existing legislation and enforcement.

Despite awareness campaigns and annual action plans, state data shows a worrying upward trend in child marriages. According to the Department of Women and Child Development, Karnataka recorded 2,165 child marriages between 2021 and 2025.

Notably, 1,416 of these cases occurred in just the past two years—since the current Congress government assumed office. In 2024–25 alone, 700 child marriages were reported, alongside 3,049 complaints. Authorities claim they successfully prevented 2,349 planned marriages. Shivamogga district topped the list with 79 confirmed cases, followed by Belagavi (78), Chitradurga (74), Bagalkote and Mysuru (60 each), and Mandya (57).Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed serious concern during a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs on May 31.

He reportedly reprimanded officials for failing to prevent the practice and instructed the Law Department to draft a bill targeting not only the act of child marriage but also its preparation and engagement arrangements. The bill has received initial approval from the Women and Child Development Minister and is now under legislative scrutiny before being tabled.

The state’s move comes as a critical intervention to address what officials describe as a persistent and deeply rooted social evil.