State govt gives nod for 36.59 km of Sarjapur-Hebbal Metro works

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has given good news to Namma Metro passengers. The Cabinet has approved the pre-planning preparation of the 36.59 km long metro work from Sarjapur to Hebbal (Red Line) in Phase-3 of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project.

It is proposed to build a 36.59 km long metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal at an estimated cost of Rs 28,405 crore, and the work of a 22.14 km elevated line including 17 metro stations and a 14.45 km tunnel line including 11 stations will be carried out.

The construction of each km of the Red Line will cost Rs 776 crore. If this phase is completed, 258 km of metro line will be ready. This project, which has received cabinet approval, will be submitted to the Central Government. It is likely to get the approval of the Center within the next one year. If the work starts in 2026, the work is likely to be completed by 2031.

Five interchange stations will be built at Ibbalur, Agara, Dairy Circle, KR Circle and Hebbal

The train will stop at Sarjapur, Kada Agrahara Road, Somapura, Dommasandra, Muttanallur Cross, Kodati Gate, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Doddakanneli, Kalkondarahalli, Bellandur Gate, Ibbalur, Agar, Jakkasandra, Koramangala 3rd Block, Koramangala 2nd Block, Dairy Circle, NIMHANS, Shantinagar, Town Hall, KR Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Bangalore Golf Course, Makere Circle, Palace Guttalli, Veterinary College, Ganganagar, Hebbal.