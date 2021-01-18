State-of-the-art networking lab inaugurated at Indian Institute of Science

Bengaluru: The Centre for Networked Intelligence inaugurated its latest networking lab housed in the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering, Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The lab was inaugurated by Krishna Sundaresan, Vice President, Engineering, Cisco India & SAARC.

The lab, developed in collaboration with Cisco, has a network testbed which will enable researchers and students to develop applications, algorithms, and experiments in emerging areas in communication and computer networking such as software-defined networking, network function virtualisation, and network slicing. The testbed is equipped with network control, management, and analytics platforms (Cisco DNAC centre), wireless controller, enterprise switches and routers, WiFi-6 access points, and an identity management suite.

The Centre for Networked Intelligence, a recently established centre at IISc, is a Cisco CSR initiative to develop next-generation networking methodologies and concept solutions that can derive knowledge from evolved networks of the future. As part of the inauguration, the Centre's logo was also unveiled. A seminar series on the latest developments in networking was organised as well. The seminar series featured talks by Prof. Anurag Kumar (former Director, IISc), Prof. Abhay Karandikar (Director, IIT Kanpur), and Dr. Mouli Chandramouli (Cisco India).

Commenting on the initiative, Krishna Sundaresan, Vice President, Engineering, Cisco India & SAARC, said, "Through the Centre for Networked Intelligence, we aim to help students gain insight into a new generation of networking technologies and equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to experiment with and craft cutting-edge networking solutions. We are proud to partner with the IISc to empower a new wave innovation and invention through this latest networking lab."

Prof. Rajesh Sundaresan, Convener, Centre for Networked Intelligence, said, "We are quite excited about the centre and its activities. The focus is not just on transporting data, but on creating useful and actionable knowledge from the data. The centre's goal is to create the intellectual capital and the engineering solutions for knowledge extraction and distributed decision making. The advanced networking lab will prepare our students for the challenges in developing the next-generation networking solutions."