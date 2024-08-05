State Samvahana Award ceremony: Noted personalities felicitated by PRCI

Bengaluru: The Public Relations Council of India State Level Communication Awards ceremony was held at the club premises of the Government Employees Association in the city. Various dignitaries were felicitated and awarded by Transport Minister Ramalingareddy in this event.

At the event Minister of Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy said, The public relations field is now recognized as a crucial aspect in all sectors. The recognition of any minister or famous personality in society is measured by their PR. Communication is very important. Previously, there was a lot of freedom in print and electronic media. Now, there is no room for fearless and impartial reporting in the media. Balanced reports should be published in all media. Editors should be given complete freedom in the media, only then can the media work genuinely. In public relations, if the public relations officer’s work is successful in the transport sector, those institutions become closer to the public. Therefore, the transport corporations have received over 500 awards. KSRTC alone has received 356 awards. He congratulated all the awardees of the Communication Award.

Justice Dr. H S Prabhakar Shastri said, the field of public relations has existed since ancient times, but its roles were different. Communication and public relations existed even in the Ramayana and Mahabharata. In a household, the mother is the chief public relations officer. Now, in social media, everyone is successful in doing PR for everything. Public relations is important in all areas of life. In the corporate sector, the value of an organisation has increased because of this field. PRCI has provided excellent service to the media sector and society.

The Vice-Chancellor of Koppal University, Dr B K Ravi expressed, for two decades, PRCI has been doing significant work in the field of journalism education. The national-level Chanakya Award given by PRCI holds great value in the country. PRCI has been awarding state-level communication awards to those working in the media, media education, theater, film, and electronic fields to bridge the gap between media education and the media sector.

PRCI founder, Jayaram said, there are 59 chapters of PRCI in the country. I have worked as a journalist and public relations officer on the small screen.

The position of a public relations officer is important in society. PRCI has experts from 80 different sectors. In November, we are organizing a global PRCI conference in Mangalore, where more than 500 dignitaries from around the world

will attend.

Bangalore University retired Vice-Chancellor Venugopal said, Even in the judiciary, there is now a PR division, and public relations officers should be given more opportunities.

Karnataka Media Academy President Ayesha Khanum said, The position of a public relations officer is responsible and often

thankless.

I congratulate those working professionally, honestly, and well as PRs. Recently, it is not like before. PR officers have adapted to technology and lack personal relationships with journalists. The state-level communication award given today does not have the political influence that comes with government awards.

At the event, Dr. Latha TS, Chief Public Relations Officer of KSRTC and Vice President of the Indian Public Relations Council, Ramakrishna, President of Bangalore Chapter PRCI, Swami, Anand, and Chinny Praveen were present.

Awardees: D P Muralidhar, Retired Director, Information Department, Sudarshan Channangihalli, Chief Editor, Vijaya Karnataka, B S Satish Kumar, Deputy Bureau Chief and Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, Rajini MG, Metro Chief, Asianet Suvarna News, Dr. Rajeshwari Taresh, Associate Professor, Department Electronic Media, Bangalore University, Alwin Mendonca, Chairman, Karnataka Media Council, Ravanan Raghavendra, Public Relations Office, Dr. Sandesh Nagaraj, Composer and Performer, Shyam S, Editor, Bangalore Wire, S. Kavitha, President, Art and craft employees association, BBMP, Prachi Gowda, President, Yuva Bala Jaggruthi Parishat, empowering youth and Ramya Joshi, Story creator, YCC.