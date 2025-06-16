State taking steps to check diarrhoea: Mahaling

Jajpur: Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday said the State government is taking all necessary steps to check further spread of diarrhoea in Jajpur district. Speaking to the media after a review meeting at the Jajpur collectorate, Mahal-ing said the government is focusing on three key areas. These are public awareness, breaking the chain of transmission and strengthening surveillance.

“Our immediate priority is to raise awareness. In areas with suspected water contamina-tion, drinking water sources are being chlorinated and disinfected. Public announce-ments are being made in the affected areas of the district advising people to use boiled water. Anyone showing symptoms of diarrhoea must seek immediate medical care,” the minister said.

Mahaling said to curb the spread of infection, health officials are tracking all reported cases. “The Diarrhoea Nodal Officer of the district is maintaining a database of the pa-tients. Prophylactic doses of ‘doxycycline’ are being administered to family members and close contacts to break the chain of the water-borne disease,” he added.

Mahaling also stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination. “We have activated a robust monitoring mechanism involving Jajpur MP, three MLAs and various govern-ment departments to control the disease. The situation is under control and the public is urged not to panic,” he said.

“Four teams from different departments are investigating to find out the cause of the outbreak of the disease. The investigation is under progress and they have not come to any conclusive stage,” he said.

“We are closely monitoring developments and ensuring rapid response teams are in place. The government is fully committed to containing the outbreak swiftly and effec-tively,” Mahaling said. The Health Minister visited Badachana, Dharmasala and Madhuban CHCs and the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to assess the ground situation before attending the review meeting.

The review meeting was attended by the District Collector, senior officials from the State and Central Health departments, Food Safety officials and the State Public Health Director.Mahaling is scheduled to visit the affected areas in Keonjhar district to assess the situation on the ground.