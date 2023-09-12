State's First AEPS Fraud Unearthed: Woman's Bank Account Drained of 20,000 Rupees

Bengaluru: In a startling revelation, the state has been rocked by its first case of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) fraud, as criminals stealthily siphoned off 20,000 rupees from a woman's bank account without her knowledge. This incident has jolted the cyber cell of bank and police officials



According to police, this unprecedented incident came to light when Sunita Ravikumar, a resident of Vasanthanagar and a housekeeper by profession, stumbled upon unauthorized withdrawals of 10,000 rupees each on September 6th and 7th. Perturbed by these mysterious transactions, Sunita wasted no time and took matters into her own hands, visiting her Union Bank branch to seek answers concerning the suspicious AEPS debits.

The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) is a technology that links an individual's bank account with their Aadhaar account, enabling transactions and withdrawals via biometric authentication. In this case, it appears that cybercriminals exploited Sunita's biometrics to gain illicit access to her finances, leaving her and the community in a state of bewilderment.

In response to Sunita's complaint, the High Ground Police Station swiftly registered a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act and initiated a comprehensive investigation. As part of their efforts, the police collected Sunita's biometric data for meticulous analysis. The investigation took a significant turn when it was uncovered that the culprits had manipulated Sunita's biometrics to carry out the unauthorized transactions. Law enforcement officials verified that money had been transferred from her account without her consent, shedding light on the sophisticated nature of this AEPS fraud.

During interrogation, Sunita provided vital information, suggesting that individuals linked to a property sale in Davangere may have acquired her biometric data. In light of this revelation, the police have decided to issue notices to those implicated in the property transaction, further untangling the intricate web of this financial deception.

State authorities are closely monitoring the case, underscoring the pressing need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to safeguard citizens from such unscrupulous activities.