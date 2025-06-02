State’s first flight training organisation soon at Kuvempu Airport

Shivamogga: Karnataka’s first-ever Flight Training Organization (FTO) will be established at the Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga, state Industries Minister M.B. Patil announced. The facility aims to boost Karnataka’s capabilities in the aviation sector and marks a significant milestone, as this is the first and only airport currently managed directly by the state government.

The Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) will provide the required infrastructure and support for the FTO’s operations. In the first phase, the institution plans to train 100 cadets, with 50 students to be admitted in the inaugural year. Notably, 25 percent of the seats will be reserved for Karnataka students and women candidates, who will also receive fee concessions.

The training institute will span 3,500 square meters and include flight hangars, simulators, classrooms, a library, briefing rooms, and a radio telephony training center. All facilities will be built in compliance with the standards laid out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Minister Patil shared via X (formerly Twitter) that the tender process has already begun and the institution is expected to commence operations within three months. Full-scale operations are projected to begin within nine months of signing the agreement.

The Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023, is located about 15 kilometres from Shivamogga city in Sogane. It features a 3,200-meter runway, making it the second-longest in the state after Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

The runway can accommodate aircraft ranging from ATR 72 to Airbus A320, enabling a wide range of training possibilities. The establishment of the FTO is seen as a strategic step toward making Karnataka a hub for aviation training and industry-ready talent development.