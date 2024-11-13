Statewide Lokayukta raids target ‘accused’ govt officials

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on alleged corruption, Lokayukta officials conducted raids across multiple districts in Karnataka early this morning. The coordinated operation targeted government officials accused of acquiring assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Raids were carried out at three locations in Dharwad, two in Savadatti taluk of Belagavi district, and one each in Naragunda (Gadag district), Bidar, Davangere, and Mysuru.

Lokayukta officials raided the house and office of Ravindra Rotte, currently serving at the Bidar District Training Center. Records are being scrutinized under the leadership of Lokayukta DySP Hanumanta. Ravindra Rotte, who previously served as Shirestadar in the Bidar District Collector’s office and later at BBMP, is under investigation for alleged property mismanagement.

The house and office of Vitthal Davaleshwar, a village accountant in Boragaon village, were searched. Davaleshwar had earlier been caught transporting`1.10 crore illegally from Chikkodi to Bagalkot. Sources suggest today’s raids are part of a follow-up investigation.

The residence and office of Nagesh, a Zonal Commissioner at Mysuru City Corporation, were searched over allegations of illegal property acquisition. Additional raids were conducted at his property in Srirangapatna, where he had previously served as Tahsildar.

Raids were conducted at multiple properties linked to Govindappa Bhajantri, an Assistant Executive Engineer at KIADB. These included his residence in Gandhinagar (Dharwad), his son-in-law’s house in Ugaragola farmhouse, and offices in Lakkamanahalli. Two cars parked at his residence were also inspected. The operation was led by DySP Venkanagowda Patil.

The residence of Kamal Raj, an Assistant Director in the Department of Industries and Commerce, located in Shakti Nagar, was raided. The operation involved over ten personnel, including inspectors Madhusudan and Prabhu, under the supervision of Davangere Lokayukta SP MS Kaulapure.

This statewide operation comes amid intelligence inputs and to address corruption within the government machinery. Allegations against the targeted officials include significant discrepancies in asset declarations, illegal transportation of funds, and misuse of authority for personal enrichment. In recent months, Lokayukta has intensified its anti-corruption measures. High-profile cases, including the seizure of illicit cash and allegations of undue influence, have spotlighted corruption across various departments.

The Lokayukta officials said that they remains committed to uprooting corruption and holding public servants accountable. Further details on the assets seized and legal proceedings against the implicated officials are expected in the coming days.