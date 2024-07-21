Students of govt, govt-aided schools to get eggs six days a week

Bengaluru: Students of government schools in Karnataka will now be served eggs six days a week as a part of the midday meal scheme. The move comes after Azim Premji Foundation on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to support the nutritional enrichment of the state government’s mid-day meal programme in government and government-aided schools for three years.

Currently, the state government’s mid-day meal programme provides eggs on two days of the week to the students. “The Foundation’s support will enable the provision of eggs on all six days of the school week, substantially enhancing the nutrition for students. An alternative high nutrition supplement will be provided for those students who do not consume eggs because of cultural preferences, the foundation said in a statement.

Speaking after inaugurated the programme, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the Azim Premji Foundation for its “historic” initiative to provide nutritious meals to school children and stressed that quality food is important for mental health and good education. According to him, MoU was signed between primary and secondary education department with the Azim Premji Foundation.

As per the MoU, the foundation has agreed to supply eggs for four days in a week. One egg to each student -- both to government students and also to government aided schools. Healthy food should be given to all the students whether it is to government schools or aided schools, he said.

“I have seen children coming to school without breakfast and staying until noon without lunch. This prompted us to provide food and eggs twice a week. Now, the Azim Premji Foundation has joined hands with the government to provide eggs and nutritious food to children for four additional days a week,” he said. He also stressed on the importance of scientific and intellectual development of students, encouraging them to become socially responsible individuals.

“Our goal is to create opportunities for quality education for poor children. For this reason, apart from providing uniforms, shoes, and socks, and we are opening more residential schools,” he added.

According to the Foundation, eggs will be added to the mid-day meal for the 55 lakh students in these schools -- from Grade 1 to 10 -- to provide this nutritional enrichment. As is well-known, eggs are packed with a wide range of essential nutritional content from proteins to minerals. This initiative will help improve the nutritional status of school students and contribute to their physical and cognitive development.

“The Foundation works extensively across the country to help improve the quality and equity of the public (government) education system. The Foundation will work closely with the Commissioner of School Education and Literacy (CSE) to implement mechanisms to ensure high-quality eggs are delivered to each child in the schools covered by the program,” the statement added.