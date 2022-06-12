Students present innovative projects using drone tech

Bengaluru: In a 2-day 'Innovative Project' EXPO that concluded on Saturday, students of Presidency University Bangalore School of Engineering presented over 500 innovative projects across various disciplines, the most significant ones using drone technology for defense applications, Intelligent Transport systems and smart city projects. A total of 2800 students in groups of 6 each participated to present these 500 projects on latest technology solutions relevant to the society like health care, automation, agriculture, safety technologies and many more.

"Innovative projects are also an excellent platform for the students to interact with students from other departments to enhance their research abilities and encourage interdisciplinary projects," explains Dr. D. Subhakar, Vice Chancellor, Presidency University.

This concept allowed the students of various branches like Computer science, Electronics & Communication, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics, Civil and Petroleum to make their own choice of group members and a faculty mentor. Utilizing intensive laboratory facilities, curriculum training and materials, students successfully completed their respective project work. This Strategical plan ensures that the students gain the ability to solve real time technology relevant problems and hence make each student industry ready.

"It was interesting to see enthusiastic students work on such projects as are the need of the hour to solve societal issues," says Dr U Chandrasekhar, Program Director at Wipro 3D who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

"It is a unique opportunity provided by our university and we are the first to issue Embedded boards to each project team with huge investment in setting up the multiple Innovation Lab units. This will assist students to come up with their own new project ideas and build them using Embedded boards which will increase the knowledge base of future engineers so they interact with industry-standard technology before they graduate," adds Dr Divya Rani, Innovation Project Coordinator at Presidency University.