Bengaluru: For television stars, it was a dream come true to have a Sandalwood superstar addressing them on stage. Kiccha Sudeep and Bigg Boss host with passion for filmmaking, celebrated his rollercoaster film journey of 25 years with artists of Colors Kannada at Anubandha Awards-2020 held at Innovative Film City Bengaluru.

Sharing his experiences in the film industry, Sudeep said his 25-year journey as actor in the film industry was a big dream come true. "These years have been full of excitement, hard work, and ups and downs. I am extremely thankful to all my fans who have made me what I am today." The Bigg Boss host also offered three small screen artistes roles in his films in recognition of their passion for acting.

A team of choreographers led by Tarak performed a special dance to the song written and composed by the channel team describing Sudeep's versatility in filmmaking and his journey so far. The 7th edition of the Anubandha Awards will also have the presence of other Sandalwood celebrities such as Sri Murali, Hamsalekha, KGF fame Bhuvan Gowda, thespian Doddanna, Veda Krishnamurthy, Aditi Prabhudeva, Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj among others.

The high-voltage even -- Anubandha Awards 2020 -- is a common ground for all the members of Colors Kannada family to come together. The much-awaited award function with mind-blowing performances will be telecast at 7:30 pm on January 15, 16 and 17.