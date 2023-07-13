Sunspot 3363: Not a malignant sunspot says College Astronomers

Udupi: Amateur astronomers in India have recently made an intriguing discovery—a sunspot named Sunspot 3363—on the surface of the Sun, which can be observed without the need for telescopes. Atul Bhat, the Coordinator of the Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers' Club in Udupi, explained that a sunspot is an area on the Sun's surface with a lower temperature compared to its surroundings. In this case, Sunspot 3363 is particularly noteworthy as its size appears to be larger than that of the Earth.

Bhat emphasized the importance of caution when observing the Sun and recommended the use of proper filters to ensure safety. Directly staring at the Sun or using X-ray sheets or goggles intended for everyday activities should be avoided. It is crucial to observe the Sun only with certified solar filters.

The Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers' Club has been diligently tracking the growth of this sunspot and invites interested viewers to do the same through the club's website.

Bhat further explained that the size and appearance of sunspots are not consistent, as they are influenced by the Solar Cycle. This cycle, with a duration of approximately 11 years, witnesses fluctuations in solar activity, including increases and decreases. The current Solar Cycle, Cycle 25, commenced in 2019 and is expected to reach its peak activity in 2025. Therefore, more sunspots are anticipated in the future. However, it is not guaranteed that they will always appear on the part of the Sun facing the Earth. Scientists are still researching the mysteries surrounding the 11-year Solar Cycle and the complex magnetic fields associated with sunspots. Notably, Sunspot 3363 poses no threat of eruption or harm to Earth.

Sunspots can remain visible on the Sun's surface for varying durations, ranging from a few hours to a few days. Some sunspots may vanish within a few hours, while stable and large sunspots can be observed for several days as they traverse the Solar Disk during the Sun's rotation. Sunspot 3363, first observed on July 6, is projected to be visible until the end of this week before moving out of view, with no expectation of reappearing again soon, according to Bhat.