Suresh Angadi's good work will help wife win Belagavi LS by-poll

Bengaluru : State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday recalled the contributions of former Union minister of state for railways, late Suresh Angadi and stated that the people of Belagavi will vote for his wife Mangala Angadi

"He had done tremendous development work in the State and in Belagavi. People will not forget his contribution and ensure the victory of BJP candidate and his wife Mangala Angadi in the by-election," he said.

"He was a simple politician. During his tenure, the Belgavi Smart City work was started.

The railway station has been set up near the Bangalore airport to facilitate passengers to traveling to Bengalore. Suburban commuter rail project were implemented," Kateel added.

Mangala said her husband's development works would help her win the election.

The Congress has fielded former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's brother Satish Jarkiholi against Mangala.

The BJP alleges that the Congress has given him the ticket to contest Belagavi by-poll to put an end to his political career.

On April 14, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will campaign for Mangala. The CM is confident that Mangala will win by a huge margin.