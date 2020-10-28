Survey says 70 percent women aware of self-examination of breast cancer

Bengaluru: A survey carried out by Neuberg Diagnostics, the fourth largest diagnostic chain, has revealed that while 70 percent of women are aware of the self-examination of breast cancer, 56 percent of them said that they do regular self-examination. The survey further showed that 35 percent were not aware of when to start performing self-breast examination and 19 percent were unsure about what to do further if they noticed changes.

Dr Jayanti Thumsi, Lead Consultant, Breast Oncology, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru recommended self-examination one week after the period. She said, "the examination should be repeated every month because during this window of the monthly cycle, the breasts are not very tender or lumpy. In case of menopause, it is recommended the same day every month."

Dr. Udhaya Kotecha, Clinical Geneticist, Neuberg Diagnostics said, "5-10 percent of patients have breast cancer due to a change (variation) in genes associated with Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer syndrome. Identifying the underlying genetic variation helps assess risk of cancers in other organs and allows informed decision-making regarding risk reduction in surgery."

Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics said "In recent years, there has been a spike in the number of breast cancer incidences in India. Hormonal imbalances, child-bearing age preferences, and lifestyle changes are key factors for high incidences. Early detection can improve the chances of breast cancer survival. However, early detection can only happen when an individual is aware of what to look out for."

She added, "We have found that women are becoming more aware of the self-examination. However, about 35 percent are still unaware about the next steps. The only possible solution to this is seeking medical guidance which can support early diagnosis, and access to more effective treatment. This will also help in reducing the number of post-breast cancer survivals in India which is reported at 60% for Indian women, as compared to 80% in the U.S"

"Remember, the best protection is early detection," Vasudevan stated.

In this survey, more than 400 respondents from about 100 Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad had participated.

The age group of respondents was 18 and above.