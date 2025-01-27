Suspicious people near MLA’s house in Maski raises concern

Raichur: Just days after unidentified individuals broke into the residence of Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma G. Nayak, another alarming incident has been reported in Maski town, Raichur district.

Suspicious individuals carrying tools like cutters and iron rods were spotted wandering along Parapur Road, causing panic among residents. The scene, captured on CCTV, has raised serious security concerns in the area.

According to locals, the individuals were equipped with tools capable of cutting doors and other objects. Maski police arrived on the scene and, along with the locals, conducted a night-long search for the suspects. Despite their efforts, the masked individuals managed to evade capture.

On January 24, just two days before this incident, unidentified intruders had broken into MLA Karemma G. Nayak’s residence in Devadurga constituency.

The suspects reportedly parked their bike at a distance before entering the house through the back door. When neighbors raised the alarm, the intruders fled the scene.

Reacting to the break-in, MLA Karemma G. Nayak alleged that the intruders intended to harm her. “There is a plot to murder me,” she claimed. She raised the issue during a meeting led by Minister Sharanprakash Patil. “Three unidentified individuals, wearing caps, entered my house. Even by 6 a.m., I was unaware of their presence. Through the window, they threw some powder on me,” she added.

These back-to-back incidents have left residents and public officials in Raichur district on edge. Police investigations are underway, and authorities have assured increased vigilance to prevent such incidents in the future. The connection between the two events, if any, remains under scrutiny.