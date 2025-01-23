SUV Driver Fills Fuel to the Brim

Karkala: A motorist driving an SUV managed to drive off without settling his fuel bill at a station near Kadaba's Old Station early on Wednesday morning.

The incident unfolded around 6 AM when the suspect, driving a black Mahindra Thar with the registration number KA 01 MX 9632, pulled into the station. He asked for a full tank of diesel for his vehicle and additionally handed over a can, requesting it be filled with petrol. As the station attendant moved to comply, the man took advantage of the distraction. He quickly revved his engine and fled the scene, leaving behind an unpaid bill.

The staff at the fuel station, quick to react, reviewed the CCTV footage which clearly captured the vehicle's registration number. They reported the incident to the local police, providing them with the vehicle details. However, upon further investigation, it came to light that the registration number on the Jeep was counterfeit, actually belonging to another vehicle registered in Bengaluru.

This isn't the first such occurrence in the area. Just a month prior, a similar escapade was reported at a fuel station in Sullia, where a vehicle bearing the same registration number also escaped after refuelling. This pattern suggests a possible repeat offender or ring of scammers, leading police to intensify their efforts to track down the individual.