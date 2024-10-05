'Teach BJP-JD(S) a lesson for lying against me, my family': Siddaramaiah to people

Raichur: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon people to teach the BJP and JD(S) a lesson for "lying" against him and his family.

Addressing a huge 'Swabhimani Convention' at Manvi town, CM Siddaramaiah said: "Have I done anything wrong? Is it a mistake that the son of a shepherd became Chief Minister for the second time?"

"Will you forgive them for dragging my wife, who has never stepped out of our home for politics, into their game?" CM Siddaramaiah asked the people.

He made the remarks against the backdrop of the BJP and JD(S) demanding his resignation from the post of Chief Minister following the Lokayukta and ED filing FIRs against him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

CM Siddaramaiah said: "What wrong have I done? Is it a crime that the son of a shepherd became the Chief Minister for the second time? Was it necessary to involve my wife, just because they are jealous... What wrong has she done?" he asked the gathering.

"Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is neither a brave man nor a hero. When he was Chief Minister, he had the opportunity to help the people of the state and develop the state, but he did nothing. Now, Kumaraswamy and the BJP are spreading misinformation about the development programmes of our government," he claimed.

The Chief Minister said: "They are falsely claiming that the state's treasury is empty and that there is no money for development works. Even when the BJP was in power, they failed to work for the people."

"The BJP has never come to power in the state on its own. Every time, they only managed to capture power through 'Operation Lotus'. Hence, they have never truly cared about the people's welfare. Now, they are waiting to seize power through shortcuts," Siddaramaiah remarked.

He claimed that BJP and JD(S) were seeking his resignation for "no reason".

"I will continue to fight. I am not someone who will bow down to their threats. I will not yield, nor will I surrender. I will keep fighting," he said.



