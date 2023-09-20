The situation has become critical as there is no distress formula: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that distribution of Cauvery water has become difficult for our state as the distress formula is not ready.

The Chief Minister was addressing the meeting of Union Ministers and All-Party Members of Parliament being held in Delhi regarding the efficient management of the difficult situation faced with regard to distribution of Cauvery water .

CM Siddaramaiah stated, The question of not releasing water does not arise. We have no water to spare. We should put aside party politics and stand as one voice in the matter of protecting the State, water, land, language and culture. At present we require 33 tmc for drinking water, 70 tmc for crop protection, 3 tmc for industries and a total of 106 tmc. We are left with only 53 TMC of water. Thus we have no water to spare to Tamilnadu.

We don't get rain after August. Tamil Nadu receives rain after August. The ground water table is also high there. So we are in more trouble. This situation has been ably argued before CWMC by our legal team and team of experts and officials he said.

According to the Supreme Court order, we had to release 108.4 TMC water. But, we have left only 39.8 TMC of water. Because we have no water. So we are in a difficult situation. When faced with such a situation, it is necessary for us to protect the welfare of the people efficiently. So we need Mekedatu scheme to use our water, store it, generate electricity in our land. Mekedatu is the solution for such a situation in future, the CM said.

We have written twice to the Union Jalshakthi Minister, explaining the situation comprehensively. We have sought the time of the Union Jalshakthi Minister and Prime Minister for a meeting with the delegation. The Chief Minister, therefore, requested that we should discuss the steps to be taken on the basis of scientific facts.

Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar initially explained the situation faced by the state. He said, Politics should take a backseat when the interest of the state is at stake. All MPs and Rajya Sabha members should stand together and present the demand on behalf of the state to the Union Ministers and in Delhi. Our officers, experts and legal team have efficiently presented the actual situation in CWMA as well.

Demand and pressure should be exerted in order to get positive help from the center. It is important for us to solve the problem and maintain the interest of the state. He requested everyone to come together for the purpose.