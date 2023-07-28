There is no coordination between Congress MLAs and ministers: Basavaraja Bommai

Haveri: Congress has been against internal reservation since the beginning. We have recommended to the Central Government that the Constitution should be amended and internal reservation should be implemented. We have an obligation. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that no lesson should be learned from the Congress people, who oppose internal reservation.

Speaking at a press conference in Haveri, Bommai said, Congress has always created confusion on the issue of internal reservation. In the previous election, it was announced in the manifesto and abandoned, it is revealed that those who came in favor of internal reservation will be implemented, but when those who oppose it come, it will not be implemented. He said there is no need to learn from them.

Union Minister Narayanaswamy has said that internal reservation is not allowed at present. We have also recommended to the central government through the state partners to amend Article 140 of the Constitution by putting Class 2 and implementing internal reservation. This case is in court. But, we have an obligation. That is why we have recommended constitutional amendments. He lashed out that the colors of the Congress, which has been opposing internal reservation since the beginning, have been exposed.

Congress should be ashamed of talking so lightly on the issue of respect for a girl child. They say that it is not a big issue if the respect of girls is lost. The certificate was given before the investigation of the case. The police will close this case. Why did the management suspend the student if the video was not recorded? Why did they get written confession? He said that it is not a case that ended in the college, it was a case that was covered up.

The case of KG Halli DJ Halli is different from the case of other Kannada organizations. The government is going to compare DJ Halli and KG Halli with pro-Kannada organizations. They are protecting those who pelted stones and set fire to the stations. This government is protecting the rioters. He demanded that DJ Halli and KG Halli's case should not be taken lightly.

A few days ago the farmers suffered due to lack of water for sowing. Now the rain is very frequent and very troublesome. A lot of damage has been done in the hinterland of North Karnataka. It has rained and there is a loss. A person died after a ceiling fell in Badagi taluk. Immediately go to rain flooded houses and give emergency relief to those who have lost. Rs 3 lakh or Rs 5 lakh compensation should be given to the houses on the standard given during our government period. He demanded that compensation of at least Rs 13000 per hectare for dry farming should be given for crop damage.

Flood-prone people should be evacuated immediately. But the Congress people are in a different mood. More than 40 people have died in the state due to rain. Ministers are not working in a hurry. Let the state government give moral courage to the distressed farmers. They are also in the confusion of CLP meeting, cabinet confusion. He said that the whole government is confused.

Recently, when CM came to Haveri, he said that Haveri is lagging behind in some indices. The report of the last 5 years is now available. For that, when I was CM, I gave record money for health education. I have upgraded the taluk level hospital. You were CM earlier. In 2013, the medical college shifted to Gadag. Here we had to come to the medical college in Kodali. Yeddyurappa approved the medical college. During Siddaramaiah's time, not a single paisa was given to the medical college. Lift irrigation was not approved.

We completed these ourselves. Our government has started a mega market in Ranebennur. We fought for a separate milk union for Haveri. After coming to power, we formed a separate milk union. We gave Rs 70 crores to Mega Dairy. I have done everything necessary. He said that if they do not stop any of the plans we have made, Haveri will develop in all aspects.

They will give the medical college construction case to SIT, let them give it. If any error is found, it is not wrong. The Minister of Medical Education has given estimate approval to continue this work. He said let them hand over to SIT, we have no objection.

There is no coordination between MLAs and ministers in this government. The CM tried to pacify the MLAs but could not.

As far as we know, the Congress has been in confusion since day one, from electing the CM and in all things. There was no coordination between MLAs and ministers. The meeting was called for this reason. Otherwise, why did High Command ask them to come? Even though the CM is appeased, the MLAs are not appeased. Senior MLAs are in this situation, what is the situation of new MLAs? Overall, this government has been in confusion since its inception, he said.