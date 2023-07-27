This is a scam government: Mukhyamantri Chandru

TUMKUR: Aam Aadmi Party state president Mukhyamantri Chandru visited Tumkur and held a meeting with party leaders and workers. Later, he participated in a press conference organized at the Press Club of Tumkur.

"I am also an alumnus of the Tumkur Siddaganga Mutt, where I studied for five years from 1968. Growing up under the guidance of the Swamiji, I acquired general knowledge and humane qualities," Chandru remembered the Swamiji.

"The upcoming Lok Sabha election already has a huge platform by the name INDIA, to free the country from Modi wave, communal and authoritarian tendencies. It is a welcoming fact that 26 opposition parties have united in together against the BJP central government which has a hidden agenda of threatening the federal system by having one person, one religion and one language. The Aam Aadmi Party will also be a major player in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, " Chandru said.

"But now in Karnataka, we have taluk panchayat, zilla panchayat, BBMP and many municipal elections ahead of us. Aam Aadmi Party will contest elections everywhere," Mukhyamantri Chandu said.

Speaking about the current Congress government, Mukhyamantri Chandru said, "About MLA B R Patil's letter, we can say that there is no smoke without fire. MLAs are not valued, the transfer papers have no value, and the minister in charge has hired a third person for the transfer scam. This letter summarises that the Congress government is immersed in corruption and is involved in transfer scams within two months of coming to power. It is proved that this is a scam government. There is not enough money to fulfill the guarantees and Deputy Chief Ministers question where they will get money for other works. In such a situation, without any knowledge, they announced a guarantee just for votes, and now they are putting conditions on all the guarantees and it is a shame that the development of irrigation, agriculture and infrastructure of the state has become critical," Mukhyamantri Chandru said.

Speaking further, "It is not enough to just steal the programs of the Delhi government. The Congress does not have the determination to eradicate corruption to fulfil them. Why did Siddaramaiah not implement these guarantees during the previous tenure between 2013 to 2018? We have now removed the BJP, the commission government. Now we need a committed government like Delhi. In just six months, their true colours will be out," Chandru said.