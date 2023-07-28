This result and five guarantees is a game changer of national politics: CM tells MLA's in CLP meeting

BENGALURU: The BJP family is a factory of lies. First they create lies. Then they spread that lie through their lies. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned in the Congress Legislature Party meeting that they will make a discussion in the media on the same lie.

Workers in the factory of lies create lies and pass them off as truth. They spend a lot for this. CM Siddaramaiah said that we should understand all this properly and act responsibly. After the arrival of the new government, we had a huge responsibility to immediately bring the economy of the state back on track. There was also the responsibility of preparing the budget. And since it was a new government, a joint session should have been called. He said that the first session was held for three weeks because the new MLAs should also be given an opportunity to express their opinion and stand.

He said, This budget was very important. It was estimated that Rs 58,000 crore would be required to implement the five guarantees. Thus, for the preparation of this budget very carefully, it was also necessary to set aside funds for five guarantees. So it was inevitable for me to prepare the budget myself. Due to all these reasons, I could not pay attention to other things.



Between the sessions, we held a meeting of the leaders of the opposition parties at the national level. As this meeting was over, our leaders decided to hold a meeting with the MLAs and Ministers. He said that due to both these reasons, the convening of the Legislative Assembly is delayed.

The people of the country were harassed by BJP's misrule, price rise and inflation, and their life was difficult. Thus we came forward to respond to the woes of the people of the country through five guarantees. It is our Congress government that has implemented such huge investment, large-scale public response projects in the country, CM said.

Our guarantee schemes have been welcomed and celebrated by more than 97% of our people. They are happy now. This has been reported all over the media. This is an occasion that every Congress MLA, worker, supporter and admirer should be proud of, said CM Siddaramaiah.

He said, Our five guarantees are responsive to all castes, all religions, all walks of life. This has sent shivers down the spine of the BJP family. So they create extreme lies and fake videos to divert the attention of the people of the country. Creating a fake letter in the name of an MLA and making news is part of this conspiracy. Now the legislators have clarified that the letter is not theirs. The irony is that they have spread lies widely before they know what the truth is.

National and international media have expressed the opinion that the verdict given by the people of Karnataka state in this assembly election is a game changer for the country's politics. Thus they divert people's attention from the five guarantees of success with a string of lies. He warned that every MLA should be on alert and do not fall prey to their lies.

Despite the administrative pressures, I call a district-wise meeting of MLAs once a month. I will discuss the major shortcomings of the constituencies. I will see to it that the work that needs to be done urgently by the government is done adequately. Tell me directly about any grievances and discuss them on the party platform, he said.