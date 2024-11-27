Those against Constitution are speaking about changing it, says CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said those against the Constitution are speaking of changing it, while he and his party are fighting to safeguard it.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. “Those who are against the Constitution, they are telling it (about changing the Constitution).

Recently Swamiji of the Pejawar Math in Udupi had also spoken about the need for amending the Constitution.

I don’t know...we are fighting to ensure that the Constitution should not be changed,” Siddaramiah said in response to a question.

Addressing reporters here, he said, “About 106 amendments have been made to the Constitution so far. We are celebrating 75 years (of adopting the constitution). Probably India’s is the longest (written) Constitution in the whole world.”

Noting that it has been 75 years since the country adopted its Constitution, the CM said whether it is central or the state government or the local bodies, they have to function in accordance with the Constitution and uphold its principles.

Pointing out that his government has made it compulsory for students to read the preamble of the Constitution at schools and colleges, he said, “Every child should understand the preamble of the Constitution, its principles, and should function according to it. Everyone should be aware of the rights and duties that have been provided under the Constitution. So we observe the constitution day. It is a pious day.”