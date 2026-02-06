YS Jagan to meet Jogi Ramesh today in Ibrahimpatnam

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Ibrahimpatnam today to comfort the family of ex-minister Jogi Ramesh, who was recently assaulted. He will leave his Tadepalli residence at 10:30am and arrive at Jogi Ramesh’s home at 11:00am to meet his family. Later, he plans to return to Tadepalli in the afternoon.

However, police have imposed restrictions on Jagan’s visit. To prevent traffic congestion caused by his convoy passing through Vijayawada city, City Police Commissioner Rajasekhar has issued notices to party office representatives, advising them to use the West Bypass. Notices have also been served to several YSRCP leaders, with. Due to these police restrictions, the route map for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit remains uncertain.